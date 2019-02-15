



A Baltimore family is celebrating the birth of not one, not two, but three healthy newborn babies — triplets — and they are thanking the doctors at Sinai Hospital for their newest blessings.

“We couldn’t be more happy with the outcome,” Nick Husted, the father, said. “They’re healthy, happy and the team is amazing.”

In 2018, the Husted’s found out that they were having a baby.

“They initially told us laughing and joking, saying maybe it’s twins,” Shaun Husted, the mother, said. “Then they found twins.”

But just days later at an ultrasound appointment, Nick Husted made an astonishing discovery.

“We had just gotten ourselves okay with twins,” Shaun Husted said. “My husband looked up at the ultrasound and said, ‘Are you sure about that because I’m pretty sure there are three heads up there.”

But Wyatt Michel, Hunter James and Quinn Riley had an unlikely journey into the world.

The chances of having spontaneous triplets, triplets with no fertility drugs, is about one in 8,000 according to doctors.

“The situation that Shaun went through involved two eggs being fertilized, and one of the eggs then split and became an identical twin pregnancy within the triplet pregnancy,” Dr. Pedro Arrabal, Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Sinai Hospital, said.

In this specific situation, the chances of having triplets are one in 40,000 according to doctors.

“The human uterus is not met for more than one kid at a time,” Arrabal said. “If you have two, that increases the risk. If you have three, it increases the risk even more.”

Those risks include poor fetal growth and birth defects.

“Once we heard their heartbeats and saw them, saw their genders, there was no turning back for us,” Shaun Husted said.

An emotional and scary pregnancy for the Husted’s ended with the delivery of three healthy newborn babies thanks to doctors at Sinai Hospital.

“We’re incredibly blessed,” Shaun Husted said. “We weren’t even sure if children were in our future. We kind of just put that in God’s hands.”

The newborn Husted’s made a quick trip to the NICU before returning home to their Pikesville home.

“I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” Nick Husted said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook