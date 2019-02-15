



Baltimore City Police say that three 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-old are under arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA Bus in west Baltimore last Wednesday.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 6, four suspects followed the 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA Bus to the 300 block of North Fulton Ave.

The suspects allegedly forced the victim into a backyard at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Police also said that neighbors came out of their home and interrupted the assault, causing the suspects to flee.

Baltimore City School Police contacted sex offense detectives after seeing news reports with suspect photos.

School police recognized two of the suspects and the other two were identified soon after.

The suspects were positively identified by the victim and warrants were issued for three 14-year-olds and the 12-year-old.

On Feb. 14, 2019, detectives arrested 14 tear-old Wilmer Ramos, 14-year-old Phillip Worrell, and 14-year-old Nile Campbell of the 2500 block of Harlem Avenue.

Ramos, Worrell, and Campbell have all been charged as adults and are currently being held at Central Booking and Intake Facility.

Each of the 14-year-olds have been charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Rape.

The 12-year old who as present during the sexual assault, has been identified and was charged as a juvenile with 1st degree rape, 3rd and 4th degree sex offenses, conspiracy kidnapping, conspiracy robbery, perverted practice and handgun on person.

