



Baltimore City Police say that three 14-year-old boys are under arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA Bus in west Baltimore last Wednesday.

Police say that they are still waiting to speak with another juvenile.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 6, four suspects followed the 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA Bus to the 300 block of North Fulton Ave.

The suspects allegedly forced the victim into a backyard at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Police also said that neighbors came out of their home and interrupted the assault, causing the suspects to flee.

“She’s going to feel the impact from this for the rest of her life,” Norma Pendleton, a local, said. “I think it’s terrible, but a lot of these things start at home. Where did he get [the gun] from, how did he know about a gun? Where is this coming from?”

Policed released surveillance photos of two of the four suspects earlier in the week, describing them as three African-American’s and one Hispanic man.

“The problem is it’s terrible, but it keeps happening over and over again,” Marci Ziese, a local, said.

Police haven’t released any other details about the suspects, and are asking anyone with information about the case to call officials.

