



Chicago police for the first time have called two men questioned in connection to the Jussie Smollett case “potential suspects,” but police have yet to file charges in the alleged attack in Streeterville.

Meantime, sources with intimate knowledge of the investigation tell CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards the attack on Smollett was potentially orchestrated by the actor himself and involved two other men.

