Police said 25-year-old Brent Faulkner called 911 and told dispatchers his mother had been murdered and a suspect had run out of the home.

Police arrived at the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue around 3 p.m. The victims neighbor had just gone to give her some food but she did not answer.

“I was banging on the door and trying to share food with her and say happy Valentine’s Day,” Michael Youngber said.

Officers entered the home and found Dona Faulkner, 52, dead with trauma to her body. Police said the crime scene showed a struggle had taken place as a result of Dona Faulkner defending herself against an assault.

Detectives then found fresh injuries on Brent Faulkner’s body. Police said the physical evidence combined with interviews and the crime scene led them to identify Brent Faulkner as the suspect.

He was charged with the first and second degree murder of his mother.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

“Never had a bad day with her,” Diamond Moore, a neighbor, said. “Never a dull moment. Always smiling.”

