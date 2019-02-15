



Three men were arrested Thursday for possessing marijuana with intent to distribute after being pulled over for a traffic violation. The car had been traveling on W/B US 340 at Jefferson Technology Pkwy in Frederick.

Maryland State Police said troopers detected the odor of raw marijuana after approaching the driver of the vehicle. They searched the car and seized 2.77 lbs of marijuana.

The driver was identified as Trung Tan Huynh, 23. His two passengers were Garrett Michael Pearson, 18, and Gabe Dejon Thomas, 22. All three are from Leesburg, VA.

Police continued to search the vehicle and found two small bags containing .5 grams and .6 grams of MDMA that belonged to Huynh.

Police seized the suspects vehicle and $686.

All three suspects were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for charging.

