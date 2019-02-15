  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland State Police, Possession With Intent To Distribute


FREDERICK Co., Md. (WJZ) — Three men were arrested Thursday for possessing marijuana with intent to distribute after being pulled over for a traffic violation. The car had been traveling on W/B US 340 at Jefferson Technology Pkwy in Frederick.

Maryland State Police said troopers detected the odor of raw marijuana after approaching the driver of the vehicle. They searched the car and seized 2.77 lbs of marijuana.

The driver was identified as Trung Tan Huynh, 23. His two passengers were Garrett Michael Pearson, 18, and Gabe Dejon Thomas, 22. All three are from Leesburg, VA.

Gabe Thomas, Trung Huynh, Garrett Pearson
Photo Courtesy: MDSP

Police continued to search the vehicle and found two small bags containing .5 grams and .6 grams of MDMA that belonged to Huynh.

Police seized the suspects vehicle and $686.

All three suspects were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for charging.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    February 15, 2019 at 6:41 am

    The Three Stooges are back!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s