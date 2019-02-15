



Looking for a trending new city to explore? Consider Austin, Texas, one of the fastest growing large cities in the country and U.S. News & World Report’s #1 place to live in the U.S. for the past two years running.

The self-proclaimed “Live Music Capital of the World” is home to many students, artists and musicians, along with a booming tech industry and a classic Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex food scene.

Despite its growth, Austin seeks to maintain its eccentric local vibe, with plenty of independent businesses and a strong commitment to the local environment. Austin hosts numerous festivals throughout the year and boasts more music venues per capita than any other city in the U.S. The list of local attractions also includes extensive theaters, museums and outdoor spaces like parks, lakes and waterways.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Baltimore to Austin in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Austin flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Baltimore and Austin are if you leave on Feb. 27 and return from Texas on March 2. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $75.

There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Baltimore on April 2 and return from Austin on April 5, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $89 roundtrip.

Top Austin hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Austin’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Driskill – in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt (604 Brazos St.)

If you’re looking for an all-around top recommendation, consider The Driskill – in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

A landmark in downtown Austin, this legendary hotel was built in 1886 as the showplace for cattle baron Jesse Lincoln Driskill and has since become synonymous with traditional Texas hospitality.

The Hotel Ella (1900 Rio Grande)

There’s also the 4.8-star rated The Hotel Ella. Rooms are currently set at $199/night.

The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center (1900 University Ave.)

A third option is The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $129/night.

Located on the south side of the University of Texas campus, the AT&T Education and Conference center offers luxury hotel amenities and full conference center facilities, including intimate meeting rooms with arena seating smart classroom technology.

Local restaurant picks

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Austin has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Uchi (801 S. Lamar Blvd.)

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Uchi, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 104 reviews on Skyscanner.

The restaurant combines local seasonal ingre­di­ents with an infinite spec­trum of seafood from around the globe. Uchi invites diners to explore their gastro­nomic bound­aries by pairing tradi­tional Japanese offer­ings with new and refreshing flavors and textures.

“Amazing sushi,” wrote visitor Katie. “It’s up there against anything you’ll have in San Francisco, New York City or elsewhere.”

Hopdoddy Burger Bar (1400 S. Congress Ave.)

Another popular dining destination is Hopdoddy Burger Bar, with 4.7 stars from 127 reviews.

“This place is popular so there may be a line, but it moves pretty fast and is totally worth it,” wrote reviewer Wendy.

Home Slice Pizza (1415 S. Congress Ave.)

Finally, there’s Home Slice Pizza, an independent neighborhood pizza joint serving authentic New York-style pizza — by the pie or by the slice.

“Whether you’re into spinach pizza or the traditional cheese, this place is funky and fun,” wrote Tiffany. “People watch while you wait for your slice.”

Featured local attractions

Austin is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

Barton Springs Pool (2201 Barton Springs Road)

First up is Barton Springs Pool.

As one of Austin’s finest attractions, Barton Springs Pool is the perfect outing for those hot Texas days—. Maintaining a comfortable 68 degrees Fahrenheit year round, you will enjoy a 100 percent natural swimming experience with no chlorine.

Zilker Metropolitan Park (2100 Barton Springs Road)

Zilker Metropolitan Park is another popular destination.

Patrons will enjoy a huge variety of activities at Zilker Park. You can check out the hiking and biking trails, picnic facilities, Zilker Botanical Garden, canoe rentals, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, riverboat rides on Town Lake, concerts, festivals and even a miniature train.

Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail (Lady Bird Lake)

Lastly, consider checking out Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail.

“A wonderful body of water in the center of the city,” wrote visitor Nici. “Paddleboarding and kayaking are the most popular around Lady Bird Lake and I do suggest trying them at least once.”