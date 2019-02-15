



What a start to the day. At 4:30 A.M. it was 50°. Today we are going to see a high of 62°. February 15th and 62°!! The record, by the way, is 77° set in 1949. What a way to get into the President’s Day holiday weekend. (Let’s play some weather and Presidents trivia. That high was set when Harry Truman was in office. The record low, today, of 6° was set when Barack Obama was in office in 2015.)

Looks like two opportunities for some “snizzle”, a bit of rain/drizzle, this weekend. The first time would be tomorrow morning, through mid-afternoon, with an inch or less of slop to deal with. The second time would be Sunday night with about the same or less effect. Barring a change no big issues for the Monday a.m. commute, but something we will keep an eye on for ya.

Not too much more going on. The “7 Day Forecast” takes us to the 21st of the month with no big hit of snow or cold coming our way. And on that calm, and upbeat note let’s call it a week and go find some fun!

MB!

