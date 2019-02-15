



Students at a Baltimore girl’s school got a potentially life-saving lesson Friday when they learned how to react to an active shooter.

They say, be it a fire or an active shooter, they want their students to know how to protect themselves, and if they have to, how to save their own lives.

Inside a historic Catholic girl’s school in the heart of Baltimore, students trained to prepare for a situation no student should have to face but so many have.

“Whether it be an active shooter situation, or a fire, or any kind of crisis management, they have the opportunity to try and defend themselves,” said head of the School for Academics, Lisa Wetzel. “if the situation calls for that.”

A potentially life-saving lesson with defense tactics learned from actual deadly attacks in schools across the nation.

One year ago, in Parkland, Florida, a former student opened fire inside a high school, killing 17 students and staff members, and injuring 17 others.

And one week ago, inside a Baltimore high school, gunfire, again.

Police said that 25-year-old Neil Davis went to Frederick Douglass armed and angry, looking for revenge on a staff member who had allegedly disciplined his sister who is a student at the west Baltimore school.

Davis shot and wounded a 56-year-old assistant basketball coach as kids heard the gunfire, not knowing what would come next.

Should the unthinkable happen at the Catholic girl’s school, or anywhere, Wezel said her students will now be better prepared.

“They’re not always within these walls,” said Wetzel. “so when they walk outside of these walls, they need to have the skills to be able to deal with any situation they’re presented with.”

