Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot and killed in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road early Friday morning. Police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old female who had been shot in the chest and head.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

