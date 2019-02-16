



Two burglaries in two counties, a year apart, and police believe that they were committed by the same man.

A four-second clip sheds light on two crimes. A surveillance video of a thief who a clerk said broke through a window at the Carroll Fuel on Harford Rd. in Kingsville Jan. 23.

The 2 a.m. break-in was caught on camera but left few clues.

“At this point, we don’t have any information on this suspect,” said Jennifer Peach with Baltimore County Police. “he completely covers himself so his face is unrecognizable.”

The thief stole cartons of cigarettes before taking off back through the window.

The Carroll Mart clerk said that it didn’t make him nervous and that otherwise, it’s a nice place.

Keith Kosick, who lives down the road, agreed.

“It’s sort of just a mom-pop type shop,” said Kosick. “They repair cars, sell cigarettes, candy- not much there, you know, as far as value.”

But police believe this man committed an almost identical crime at the Royal Farms in Monkton last March.

“In both incidents, he used some type of object to break out glass from the front of the building and then crawl into the building,” said Peach. “Then he takes a significant number of cartons of cigarettes and leaves with those.”

It’s not clear if surveillance cameras now installed outside his first target were up at the time of the robbery one year ago.

But police are hoping the new video ends with his arrest before he strikes again.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect is asked to call Baltimore County or Harford County Police.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information.

