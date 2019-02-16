



A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing company Friday, killing five workers and injuring several police officers in the rampage, authorities said. Local police identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who died in a shootout with officers.

The attack triggered a heavy police response in Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people roughly 40 miles from Chicago.

Gary Martin brought his firearm to a meeting where he was being fired on Friday, according to authorities. He likely knew it was possible he was going to be terminated from his longtime job at the Henry Pratt Company since he brought the weapon, said Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

She said he started shooting right after he was fired.

To read the full story, visit cbsnews.com.