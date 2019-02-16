



When President Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border, he predicted his administration would end up defending it all the way to the Supreme Court.

That might have been the only thing Mr. Trump said Friday that produced near-universal agreement.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced its intention to sue less than an hour after the White House released the text of Mr. Trump’s declaration, which said the “current situation at the southern border presents a border security and humanitarian crisis that threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency.”

Read the full story on cbsnews.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook