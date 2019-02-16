



One person is dead following a two-car crash Saturday morning in Laurel.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to Maryland Route 32 East for a two-car crash.

A Ford pickup truck being driven by Christopher Thomas, 39, of Glen Burnie, Md., was going in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes.

The truck struck a Toyota Camry nearly head-on, police say.

The driver of the Camry, Raymond McCarter Jr, 33, of Bowie, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Thomas was not injured in the crash.

Police say that the use of alcohol appears to have contributed to the crash.

After conferring with the State Attorney’s Office, Thomas has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Anyone with additional information regarding the accident is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

