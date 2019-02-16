



The shoe retail store, Payless, says that it plans to close thousands of its stores across the country.

This could be the largest liquidation of any retail store.

The announcement from Payless comes less than two years after it had filed for bankruptcy.

The store emerged from bankruptcy protection 18 months ago. It had reportedly nearly $400 million of unpaid loans.

Payless has been upended by online shopping, with consumers going to places like Amazon.

The store says that it plans to start running going out of business sales next week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook