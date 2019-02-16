



There have been reports of a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall. Officers are on scene but have nothing showing. Updates will post if something changes. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 17, 2019

Anne Arundel County Police are on scene at the Arundel Mills Mall for reports of a shooting.

Police say that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital, but it is unknown at this time where the crime occurred.

Update: A shooting victim walked in to an area hospital. Unknown at this time if they are related or where the crime occurred. Officers and detectives in both locations. No further at this time. https://t.co/oSbyKGjAPS — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 17, 2019

