HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are on scene at the Arundel Mills Mall for reports of a shooting.

Police say that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital, but it is unknown at this time where the crime occurred.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ as more information becomes available. 

