HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night at the Arundel Mills Mall.
“You just saw a bunch of people running, they were scared,” Angela Kelly, a visitor at the mall, said. “They had tried to scurry away, so you knew something had really happened.”
Police believe that this was a targeted incident.
Police say that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital around the time of the reported shots fired call.
Police also say that the same victim who walked into the area hospital was connected to the shooting at the mall.
“Mainly it was chaos, a bunch of customers running out of the store,” Daniel Powell, a store employee, said. “It was a bunch of customers running out of the store. A bunch of different things happening at once.”
The Maryland State Highway Administration said that police activity had closed MD 295 ramps to Arundel Mills. They are now re-opened.
WJZ’s Pat Warren was on the scene.
This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ as more information becomes available.
