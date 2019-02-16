Filed Under:Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Domestic dispute, Local TV, Lothian, Sands Road, Syndicated, Talkers


LOTHIAN, Md, (WJZ) — Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Lothian.

Anne Arundel County Police were called Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sands Road.

Police say that the shooting was domestic related, but nobody was shot.

Police also say that a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

