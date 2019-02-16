



Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Lothian.

Anne Arundel County Police were called Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sands Road.

Officers are in the area of the 5400 block of Sands Road in Lothian for a domestic related shots fired. Minor injuries from shrapnel, no one was shot. Suspect is in custody. No public safety threat. Please avoid the area if possible so officers and detectives have room to work. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 16, 2019

Police say that the shooting was domestic related, but nobody was shot.

Police also say that a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook