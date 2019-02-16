Comments
LOTHIAN, Md, (WJZ) — Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Lothian.
Anne Arundel County Police were called Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sands Road.
Police say that the shooting was domestic related, but nobody was shot.
Police also say that a suspect is in custody.
This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.
