



Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting Saturday evening at the Arundel Mills Mall.

16-year-old Jamari Marquese Hammond is wanted for attempted murder and other related charges from the shooting that injured one person.

Police were called to the mall at around 7:45p.m. after witnesses heard gunfire near an entrance to the mall causing shoppers to begin running.

“You just saw a bunch of people running, they were scared,” Angela Kelly, a visitor at the mall, said. “They had tried to scurry away, so you knew something had really happened.”

Police believe that this was a targeted incident.

Police say that a shooting victim walked into an area hospital around the time of the reported shots fired call.

Police also say that the same victim who walked into the area hospital was connected to the shooting at the mall.

“Mainly it was chaos, a bunch of customers running out of the store,” Daniel Powell, a store employee, said. “It was a bunch of customers running out of the store. A bunch of different things happening at once.”

The Maryland State Highway Administration said that police activity had closed MD 295 ramps to Arundel Mills. They are now re-opened.

Investigators believe the shooting took place following a verbal altercation between two groups of individuals who were previously unknown to each other and describe the incident as targeted and isolated in nature.

