



Who doesn’t love to find a unique vintage piece at an antique shop?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for antiques.

1. Bazaar

PHOTO: ISAIAH W./YELP

Topping the list is Bazaar. The shop is chock-a-block with old and curious things, from fossils and taxidermy to vintage medical equipment and photographs. Located at 3534 Chestnut Ave. in Hampden, it’s the highest rated antique store in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hampden Junque

PHOTO: ROASTED N./YELP

Next up is Hampden Junque, situated at 1006 W. 36th St. Similar to Bazaar, the shop forgoes furniture to focus on oddities, kitsch and pop culture mementos. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite among vintage treasure-seekers.

3. Housewerks

PHOTO: N V./YELP

Finally, there’s Housewerks, located in Camden Industrial Area at 1415 Bayard St. From furniture to architectural salvage, it’s another top choice for vintage things, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 17 reviews.