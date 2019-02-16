



The driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian with his truck and fleeing the scene early Friday morning was arrested later that evening.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old John Batz, is alleged to have struck 31-year-old Eric Hendler with his truck in the 1600 block of Brodbeck Road before fleeing the scene.

A passerby who had come across Hendler after he was hit called police, which arrived with emergency medical personnel at 3:36 a,m.

An investigation showed that Hendler was walking northbound on Brodbeck Rd. when he was hit.

He was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:02 a.m.

Batz was found and arrested later that evening and taken to Carroll County Central Booking where he was charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death and failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving death.

His Ford F250 was found and impounded for further investigation.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

