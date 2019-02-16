



The family of Wendi Winters, one of five people killed in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, hosted a blood drive to keep her memory alive.

Over 300 people showed up to the blood drive Saturday in Annapolis.

“She gave her heart, her last breath and her final eight pints of blood in defense of a free press, and of her family at The Capital,” Phoenix Geimer, Winter’s son, said. “My mom was an American hero.”

Maryland’s First Lady, Yumi Hogan, was one of the more than 300 people to attend the blood drive.

Maryland's First Lady has stopped by to support today's blood drive in memory of Wendi Winters, our local hero. Thank you Mrs. Hogan. #GiveNow at the Crowne Plaza in Annapolis and help save a life. @GovLarryHogan @LarryHogan @StateMaryland pic.twitter.com/xxlV1z5Loa — GCP Red Cross Blood (@redcrossbaltdc) February 16, 2019

This was the second blood drive in honor of Winters.

“She regularly gave blood and organized blood drives,” Geimer said. “It’s what she would have wanted.”

A community coming together to help save lives. #GiveNow at the Wendi Winters memorial blood drive, Crowne Plaza in Annapolis. pic.twitter.com/F7CUkxlX13 — GCP Red Cross Blood (@redcrossbaltdc) February 16, 2019

