



Thirteen people were left without a home after an apartment fire Saturday night in Howard County.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to the 9100 block of West Springs Dr. at 10:30 p.m. for the apartment fire.

Arriving units found fire showing from the first floor and extending up to the exterior of the building.

A search of the building found that all residents had been safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross will be assisting the 13 displaced residents.

Fire officials have stated they will be conducting an investigation.

