BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-girl reported missing Sunday night.

Twelve-year-old Robertia Miclescu was last seen at 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Lombard St.

Miclescu was supposed to walk to the corner store in the 3600 block of East Lombard St. but never returned home.

She understands very little English and was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, blue skirt, and white sandals.

Anyone with information on Robertia Miclescu’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

