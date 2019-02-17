WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire, Baltimore City Police, Fatal Fire, Homicide, M&T Bank Stadium, portable bathroom


Baltimore, MD — (WJZ) Baltimore City Fire and Police are on scene investigating a possible homicide inside of a portable bathroom outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

The incident is located in lot H near gate B and may be impacting Light Rail Services.

WJZ has a crew on location and we awaiting information from officials at the scene.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s