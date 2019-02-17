Comments
Baltimore, MD — (WJZ) Baltimore City Fire and Police are on scene investigating a possible homicide inside of a portable bathroom outside of M&T Bank Stadium.
The incident is located in lot H near gate B and may be impacting Light Rail Services.
WJZ has a crew on location and we awaiting information from officials at the scene.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
