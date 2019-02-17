



Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting Saturday evening at the Arundel Mills Mall.

Police were called to the mall at around 7:45 p.m. after witnesses heard gunfire near an entrance to the mall causing shoppers to begin running.

Police Investigating Shooting At Arundel Mills Mall

“You just saw a bunch of people running, they were scared,” Angela Kelly, a visitor at the mall, said. “They had tried to scurry away, so you knew something had really happened.”

Sixteen-year-old Jamari Marquese Hammond is wanted for attempted murder and other related charges from the shooting that injured one person.

Hammond is being charged as an adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at (410) 222-8610 or (410) 222-6155

