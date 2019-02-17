



A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 3pm this afternoon to 3am on Monday morning. Freezing rain with a mix of sleet and snow is expected for most of the eastern part of Maryland.

Snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulation of around one tenth of an inch is possible throughout the region.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions during this time and even walking outside could be dangerous with increased risk of fall and injury.

WJZ will update this story as weather continues to move into our area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook