WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Freezing, ice, Sleet, Snow, Winter Weather Advisory


Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 3pm this afternoon to 3am on Monday morning.   Freezing rain with a mix of sleet and snow is expected for most of the eastern part of Maryland.

Snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulation of around one tenth of an inch is possible throughout the region.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions during this time and even walking outside could be dangerous with increased risk of fall and injury.

WJZ will update this story as weather continues to move into our area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s