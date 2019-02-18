



Nine months after raging flood waters rushed through Main Street in Ellicott City, store owners are still looking for help to rebuild.

Now, the county is working to give some relief to those who are still struggling to get back to normal.

Howard County’s Department of Public Works will hold two informational meetings to help people who might want to apply for the County’s flood mitigation assistance pilot program.

Officials said the program will provide grants up to $5,000 per project for property owners.

The meetings will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday night this week at the George Howard Building.

Applications are due by March 29.

