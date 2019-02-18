



Ethel Ennis, known as Baltimore’s “First Lady of Jazz,” died Sunday. She was 86.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Ennis died from complications related to a stroke inside her Greater Mondawmin home.

She spent her nearly 70-year career performing with jazz greats like Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Miles Davis-John Coltrane Sextet.

Ennis released her first LP “Lullabies for Losers.” in 1955 with Jubilee Records.

Woke up to the news the great #EthelEnnis has left us She died last night at the age of 86 Baltimore's "First Lady Of Jazz" played with the greatest of her generation and then brought them to town #ICON #ARTIST photo courtesy @baltimoresun pic.twitter.com/Pq0Uk1V8jv — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) February 18, 2019

She also was signed to Capitol Records for a time, then RCA. She went on tours across the U.S. and Europe, but in the 70s returned home to Baltimore. She only performed away from a home only a handful of times after that.

Her most recent recording was a 2005 live set at Montpellier.

