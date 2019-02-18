Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ethel Ennis, known as Baltimore’s “First Lady of Jazz,” died Sunday. She was 86.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ethel Ennis, known as Baltimore’s “First Lady of Jazz,” died Sunday. She was 86.
According to The Baltimore Sun, Ennis died from complications related to a stroke inside her Greater Mondawmin home.
She spent her nearly 70-year career performing with jazz greats like Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Miles Davis-John Coltrane Sextet.
Ennis released her first LP “Lullabies for Losers.” in 1955 with Jubilee Records.
She also was signed to Capitol Records for a time, then RCA. She went on tours across the U.S. and Europe, but in the 70s returned home to Baltimore. She only performed away from a home only a handful of times after that.
Her most recent recording was a 2005 live set at Montpellier.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook