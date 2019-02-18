WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Until Monday Morning
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Artists, Baltimore, Baltimore's First Lady of Jazz, Ethel Ennis dead, jazz, Local TV, Musicians, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ethel Ennis, known as Baltimore’s “First Lady of Jazz,” died Sunday. She was 86.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Ennis died from complications related to a stroke inside her Greater Mondawmin home.

She spent her nearly 70-year career performing with jazz greats like Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Miles Davis-John Coltrane Sextet.

Ennis released her first LP “Lullabies for Losers.” in 1955 with Jubilee Records.

She also was signed to Capitol Records for a time, then RCA. She went on tours across the U.S. and Europe, but in the 70s returned home to Baltimore. She only performed away from a home only a handful of times after that.

Her most recent recording was a 2005 live set at Montpellier.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s