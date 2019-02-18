



The fatal porta potty fire outside M&T Bank Stadium Sunday was deemed “accidental,” a source tells WJZ.

City police don’t believe there was any foul play.

Man Dead Following Porta Potty Fire At M&T Stadium

Three porta potties caught fire outside the Ravens home stadium in the 1100 block of Russell Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A stadium security guard saw the flames and witnessed a man running away from them.

The man collapsed a few feet away and died.

The fire department continue to investigate the fire to determine a cause as well as the identity of the victim.

