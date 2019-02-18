WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Until Monday Morning
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have arrested and charged a man they said murdered his ex-girlfriend Feb. 15 in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Goodnow Rd. at 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There they found 29-year-old Marryann Wellington with gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

Medics arrived at the location where Wellington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Arnold Johnson that same day and took him to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Johnson was charged with first-and-second-degree murder.

