



Homicide detectives have arrested and charged a man they said murdered his ex-girlfriend Feb. 15 in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Goodnow Rd. at 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There they found 29-year-old Marryann Wellington with gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

Woman Shot In The Head, Killed In Baltimore

Medics arrived at the location where Wellington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Arnold Johnson that same day and took him to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Johnson was charged with first-and-second-degree murder.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook