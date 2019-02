Baltimore (WJZ)– A fatal house fire is under investigation in Southwest Baltimore.

The fire broke out around 3 this morning at a vacant home in the 200 block of South Bentalou Street.

One man was found dead inside the house that was fully engulfed in flames.

Another man jumped from the 3rd floor of the home and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not known.

