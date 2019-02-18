WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Until Monday Morning
SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of northbound I-83 are closed after an early morning tractor-trailer fire between Shawan and Belfast roads.

Baltimore County fire crews remain on scene to remove the truck’s cargo before they can fully extinguish the fire.

Expect the crew to be on the roadway for several more hours.

Motorists should avoid the area.

