



Parts of northbound I-83 are closed after an early morning tractor-trailer fire between Shawan and Belfast roads.

Baltimore County fire crews remain on scene to remove the truck’s cargo before they can fully extinguish the fire.

I-83 is closed due to tractor trailer fire between Shawan and Belfast roads. Avoid the area. No injuries reported. EA pic.twitter.com/CBcTPqb9ZW — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 18, 2019

Expect the crew to be on the roadway for several more hours.

#BCoFD Update NB I 83 tractor trailer fire between Schawan and Belfast crews will be on location several more hours removing load to extinguish fire. JR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 18, 2019

Motorists should avoid the area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook