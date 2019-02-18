



One man was killed Saturday night in what Baltimore City police are calling a possible robbery gone wrong.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Imla St. at 10:23 p.m. for a reported unresponsive man.

There, they found a 37-year-old man, unresponsive, with a head injury.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the motive behind the incident was robbery.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

