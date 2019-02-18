



Students from all over Maryland hit Annapolis by storm Monday to fight for laws to protect the environment.

The students believe that clean energy will bring jobs and money to Maryland.

The energy was contagious at the House of Delegates in Annapolis.

Young advocates are supporting the Maryland Clean Energy Jobs Act and they said that it’s now or never to change the way we see our environment.

Maryland legislature is considering the bill that would forever change the state as we know it.

Field organizer for the League of Conservation, Monica O’Connor explained the basics of the bill.

“The basics of the Clean Energy Jobs Act is to increase the amount of clean energy that Maryland will rely on, to 50 percent by the year 2030,” she said.

The state could see billions of dollars along with 20,000 solar jobs, up from 5,000.

‘Winters Without A Lot Of Snow, Much More Rainfall’ | How Baltimore Will Experience Future Climate Change

But perhaps the biggest reason to act is the threat of rising seawater that could literally make parts of Maryland’s shore communities disappear, burying Crisfield and Smith Island.

“It’s estimated this sea level will rise a foot in a certain amount of years and we need to be prepared for this,” said O’Connor.

More than 600 organizers across Maryland said that we have to act now.

High school sophomore, Maddie Graham, is part of a generation that aims to tackle climate change head-on.

“Our generation is aware of the looming timeline over our heads,” she said. “We are aware of the imminent threat to our homes, our livelihoods and everything we hold dear. We don’t have time to waste.”

More than half of Maryland voters supported moving in that direction.

“We’re in a regional energy center,” O’Connor said. “We share the grid with other states and we want to make sure we’re the state that’s producing wind for the region and we’re producing our own solar energy.”

If residents get a solar power system at home, the government gives them a tax credit. With those credits set to expire in 2022, Maryland could lose billions of dollars if the state legislature doesn’t pass.

If renewable energy is passed, legislators said that they’ll work hard have Maryland produce 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook