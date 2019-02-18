



Maryland could see significant snowfall Wednesday as a system moves through the state.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm as there are contradicting models and snowfall totals could change.

Parts of Maryland could see anywhere from 4 to 6 inches.

Here’s a timeline of when snow is expected:

TUESDAY, 10 p.m.: Winter Storm Watch begins.

WEDNESDAY, 2-4 a.m.: Light snowfall begins in Western Maryland.

WEDNESDAY, 4-6 a.m.: Snowfall begins in Central Maryland and will affect morning rush hour. Commuters should expect delays and slippery conditions are expected along roadways. Snowfall will increase throughout the morning.

WEDNESDAY, noon-4 p.m.: Snow expected to change over to wintry mix in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY, 4-7 p.m.: Treacherous road conditions expected for the afternoon rush hour. Be cautious of icy roads. Wintry mix expected to change into rain this evening. Will rain overnight into Thursday morning

It’ll then be 54 degrees Thursday with rain in the early morning.

The weather team will continue to track the snow headed our way. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

