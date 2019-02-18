



Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined 15 other states on Monday in filing a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

In the complaint, the coalition alleges the Trump administration’s emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.

The 15 states seek to block the emergency declaration, “unauthorized construction of the border wall and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds,” the release states.

“There is no justification to declare a national emergency at our southern border,” said Attorney General Frosh. “The basis for President Trump’s declaration is fabricated. It is an illegal power grab and an abuse of executive authority. We are bringing this suit to defend the Constitution.”

