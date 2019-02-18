



Voices of triumph were center stage Sunday afternoon at Morgan State University.

The school held its second annual Thurgood Marshall Black History Month celebration to honor black community dignitaries and luminaries.

The celebration featured keynote speaker, Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of The University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Kweisi Mfume, chairman of the Morgan State University Board of Regents.

The 2019 Voices of Triumph Honorees included Ericka L. Alston-Buck, Larry Young, Carl O. Snowden, Herman Williams Jr., Rosa Pryor Trusty, Kweisi Mfume, Michael Cryor, A. Adar Ayira, Norma L. Barkley, and A. Skipp Sanders.

The event took place in the university’s Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center.

