WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Until Monday Morning
Filed Under:Baltimore, critically missing, Local TV, Savage, Talkers


SAVAGE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 25-year-old man.

Kyle Arney was last seen at a friend’s home in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia Sunday around 12 p.m.

His family is concerned about his wellbeing due to a number of health-related concerns. Attempts by them to find Arney have been unsuccessful.

Kyle Arney photo courtesy of the Howard County Police Department

Arney has a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s