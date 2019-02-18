



Police are asking for help in finding a critically missing 25-year-old man.

Kyle Arney was last seen at a friend’s home in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way in Columbia Sunday around 12 p.m.

His family is concerned about his wellbeing due to a number of health-related concerns. Attempts by them to find Arney have been unsuccessful.

Arney has a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

