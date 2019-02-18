



Police are still looking for 16-year-old Jamari Hammond, wanted for attempted murder in Saturday night’s shooting at Arundel Mills mall. @WJZ #ArundelMills pic.twitter.com/e0Jvo6jbqs — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 18, 2019

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Jamari Marquese Hammond, the teenager accused of shooting someone during a fight at Arundel Mills mall Saturday night.

“How does a 16-year-old teenager get a gun? That’s what I want to know,” said mall customer Roger Haynes.

Police believe Hammond was fighting with a group of people he had never met before. He then opened fire, hitting one man in the lower torso. The victim later went to a hospital.

In a video of the incident posted to Facebook and Instagram, you can hear two shots then people running and screaming. It happened near Entrance 3, which is near Modell’s and Books-A-Million.

People reported hearing shots at Arundel Mills—What police are saying: “Detectives believe this was a targeted incident. Numerous interviews will be conducted throughout the evening. The victim suffered non life threatening injuries.” Still looking into where it happened @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 17, 2019

Police dispatch calls reviewed by WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren show officers responding to the scene were unable to find shell casings. Some witnesses told them they thought they heard fireworks.

People ran for their lives in the chaos, and there were several accidents in the parking lot.

Police say they plan to charge Hammond as an adult with attempted murder. They say the teen lives in Severn.

Anne Arundel County Officers keep a constant presence at the busy mall—and say they were able to identify Hammond through mall surveillance video and witness interviews.

While the mall is generally safe, there have been several past incidents there including a violent fight last year in the food court.

Police: Burger King Order Leads To Brawl At Arundel Mills Mall

In 2011, two people were shot in the parking lot.

Police Kill Gunman Suspected Of Double Shooting At Arundel Mills Mall

Anyone with information on the shooting Saturday is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Western District at 410-222-6155. There is also a TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook