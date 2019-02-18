



Three people have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 27-year-old man who went missing last month, police said Monday.

Christopher Turner was reported missing January 23 at around 4 p.m. to Hagerstown police, and had last been heard from by family on January 20 and was known to be in the Hagerstown area.

His body was found in Berkeley County, West Virginia on January 30.

19-year-old Antonio Cane Arana of Jefferson, Md., was taken into custody in Frederick, Md. on February 17 at around 9 a.m.

19-year-old Dakota Daniel Paugh of Hagerstown, Md. was taken into custody in Washington, D.C. on February 17 at around 9:25 a.m.

21-year-old Erica Shatiena Earl of Hagerstown, Md. was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on February 15 at around 12:30 p.m.

All three are charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery and numerous firearm violations.

Antonio Cane Arana is held without bond at The Washington County Detention Center.

Dakota Daniel Paugh is currently awaiting extradition from Washington, DC.

Erica Shatiena Earl is currently awaiting extradition from Jacksonville, FL.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook