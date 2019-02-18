



Volunteers at Real Food Farm spent their morning building large compost containers from scratch- work that was supposed to be done last month.

“This is a Martin Luther King day of service, re-done,” said Clayton Williams. “We were canceled for the first day because of the weather, so we decided to do the composting build inside the center.”

After all, Martin Luther King Day saw wind chills below zero.

It was warmer Monday, and the President’s Day holiday made it a good fit for volunteers.

“Some friends of ours told us about it,”said Jill Aizenstein. “And we really wanted to do some service day service.”

In this case, service means building rat-proof containers that will be used to turn organic waste into compost.

What starts with compost, spreads outward to planted crops and healthy food.

“We take our produce to the Waverly Farmer’s Market,” Williams said. “It goes onto our mobile Farmer’s Market, directly out in the community, and it goes into a community supported agriculture which goes to the different people that buys into what we do.”

Maybe not an old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors pitched in, but it’s a similar spirit for urban farming.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook