Hi Everyone!

“Missed another one!” That is my headline. What could have been an overnight of widespread mixed precip just ended up as, for the most part, widespread rain. The outlook shifted around 9 last night, and with the exception of a small area of light mixed precip on the border of Fredrick and Carroll Counties we had no issues. Now a mild and cloudy day with a high of 50°. I’d love to tell you we “could” be as fortunate, mid-week with a storm approaching, but I am just not that confident. And here is why.

We know some snow will ride into the area Tuesday night. We know “eventually” that snow will go to mixed precip then rain. We also know temps will rise overnight Wednesday into Thursday. But what we do not know is how long that change “over will” take. Personally I am betting a while. (I have been doing this too long, and seen too many times where cold air dams up against the mountains in

Western Maryland and it seems to take forever for mild air to displace it.) All this is something we will have to watch. But again this Winter, for the most part, a major snow event does not seem to be in the cards. As of right now. …..(Yeah I am trying not to jinx it!)

Monday in the big town. One day closer to the weekend, and one day closer to Spring. It’s all good!

MB!