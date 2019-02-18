



Another very complex weather story is going to take shape on Wednesday.

As the area has seen in the past two months, several factors will be involved with a storm that will impact our region by early Wednesday. The main problem will be not just the total amount of frozen participation that could fall, but for how long the cold air will hold to deliver it.

It does appear that a pretty good thump of snow will be able to produce by early afternoon before a mix of sleet and freezing rain put an end to the snow accumulations.

Ice can certainly be an issue on wires and trees, just as we saw last week. We do expect that eventually warmer air will change the frozen wintery precipitation to a plan rain, which will then cut down and reduce the snowfall amounts.

This will happen sooner south and east, and later north and west of the Metro area.

Without a doubt, driving will likely become hazardous for perhaps both of the commutes on Wednesday. It will warm up back into the 50s on Thursday.

Take care and keep watching for more updates as this storm will have many parts and may change as we get closer to it.

