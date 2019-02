Woody and Buzz Lightyear could soon be in your freezer.

The pair are getting their very own ice cream flavors.

Edy’s Ice Cream is releasing the new flavors. “Carnival Churro Cravings” for Buzz and “Chocolate Peanut Butter Prize Winner” for Woody.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit the silver screen in June.

