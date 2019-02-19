



The Maryland End of Life Option Act was once again drawing attention in Annapolis, with those for and against it lining up to testify in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday.

End of Life Option supporters and opponents have made several trips to Annapolis this session and this was no exception.

Marci Rubin, who is in the fight of her life, supports the bill.

“I just got a cat scan the other day,” said Rubin, “And I have to go into another chemo. I’m not here to commit suicide, I’m here because I believe so much in life and the quality of life that I don’t want to live without quality,”

The bill allows terminally ill adults with six months or less to live and who are mentally capable to receive prescribed medication to use voluntarily.

A new Goucher poll shows 62 percent of Marylander polled support an aid in dying bill, 31 percent are opposed.

Sheryl Grossman, who has a terminal illness, said a medical professional once offered to end her life. She opposes the bill.

“I fight very hard for my life,” Grossman said. “Yeah, I’ve been thrown some curve balls and yes I have these terminal diagnoses but I value those days and I expect that my medical professional is going to provide me with the services I need and my legislators to make sure their services are available to make sure I live in the best way possible,”

A hearing in the house last week drew dozens of supporters and opponents with similar passion.

