



When an 80-year-old man tried to cut down a tree last Friday, he found himself stuck up there.

Fire crews from the Edgemere and Eastview stations and the North-Pt-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department came to his rescue February 16.

The man was rescued from the tree in the 7200 block of Waldman Ave.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook