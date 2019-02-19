Filed Under:Baltimore, Impaired Driving, Local TV, Marijuana, Maryland, Maryland State Police


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more states decriminalize marijuana, Maryland State Police are seeing a large jump in the number of marijuana-related impaired driving crashes.

State police said the number of vehicle crashes they have investigated linked to marijuana nearly doubled from 2017 to last year, while the number of violations related to pot jumped nearly 40 percent.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has told Congress it is working on ways to better measure impairment caused by marijuana.

