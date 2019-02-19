



One of the most beloved musicals in the history of Broadway is opening at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

“The King and I” features a legendary musical score by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The production will feature an actress and singer whose roots are in the Baltimore area.

Annie Sherman will play Anna in “The King and I.”

“I grew up in Annapolis but I went to the Bryn Mawr School,” said Sherman. “I did a lot of my training here, especially at the Peabody Conservatory, The Preparatory Program, and all the dance classes and musicals that I did around Baltimore really launched me into my career.”

“The King and I” is set in the 1860s and is the story of the tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and a British school teacher.

“Everyone loves it,” said cast member Masumi Iwai. “I’m playing it every single night. I get emotional every single time.”

Sherman said that many of her friends and family will be in the audience.

“I have all of my teachers from high school coming,” she said. “My dance teacher, my chorus teacher, and a whole bunch of family friends and high school friends. I think I’ll know half the audience.”

The show debuted on Broadway in 1951 and its most recent Broadway production in 2015 won 4 Tony awards.

“I think it’s a great story that reaches all ages,” said cast member Anjali Kanter. “and despite the fact it was written so long ago, it’s still very current today and it sends a great message to so many people.”

Sherman recognized the return to her roots.

“It’s come full circle,” she said. “This is my first time returning here as a professional performer, and I get to be on the stage at the Hippodrome, which is so special to me. I grew up coming to see the touring shows, and just praying and wishing that I could be up on that stage so it’s really special to me.”

The show opens Tuesday night and will be at the Hippodrome for a total of 8 performances, including 2 on Saturday and 2 on Sunday.

