



With the predicted snow and freezing rain anticipated for the Baltimore area, a Code Blue Cold Alert has been issued for Wednesday.

Baltimore City Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller issued the declaration beginning Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.

This is the seventh Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration this season.

“With an extended period of precipitation expected, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. “Extreme winter weather can permanently injure, or even kill. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported eight cold-weather related deaths in Baltimore City this season.

The health department issued these tips for staying healthy and safe in the cold weather:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space, such as a garage.

Click here for more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

